Kazakhstan's cooperation with Interstate Aviation Committee discussed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met today with Chairperson of the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) Tatiana Anodina at the Ukimet Uiy.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects of cooperation with the IAC in aviation industry, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.



This year Kazakhstan proved its airlines conform to the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and they were removed from the EU's black list.



Kazakhstan plans to introduce up to 87% of ICAO standards and enter the world's top 30 aviation countries by 2020.