Kazakhstan’s coronavirus case tally surpasses 3,000

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has risen by 37 and surpassed 3,000 cases countrywide, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

37 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered across Kazakhstan, including 2 new cases in Nur-Sultan city, 10 new cases in Almaty city, 1 new case in Akmola region, 1 new case in East Kazakhstan region, 1 new case in Mangistau region, 4 new cases in Aktobe region, 12 new cases in Almaty region, 3 new cases in Kyzylorda region, and 3 new cases in Karaganda region.

The total number of registered coronavirus infection cases has risen to 3,019 nationwide, including 601 cases in Nur-Sultan city, 919 cases in Almaty city, 176 cases in Shymkent city, 95 cases in Akmola region, 65 cases in Aktobe region, 113 cases in Almaty region, 128 cases in Atyrau region, 17 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 108 cases in Zhambyl region, 126 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 139 cases in Karaganda region, 43 cases in Kostanay region, 186 cases in Kyzylorda region, 32 cases in Mangistau region, 120 cases in Pavlodar region, 30 cases in North Kazakhstan region, and 121 cases in Turkestan region.

In total, 754 people have recovered and another 25 people have died.