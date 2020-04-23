Kazakhstan’s coronavirus case tally up over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has risen by 56 over the past day to nearly 2,200 in all regions of the country, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

56 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered across Kazakhstan, including 3 new cases in Almaty city, 1 new case in Kostanay region, 2 new cases in Zhambyl region, 10 new cases in West Kazakhstan region, 7 new cases in Turkestan region, 5 new cases in Pavlodar region, 17 new cases in Nur-Sultan city, 1 new case in Mangistau region, 7 new cases in Aktobe region, and 3 new cases in East Kazakhstan region.

The total number of registered coronavirus infection cases has risen to 2,191 countrywide, including 421 cases in Nur-Sultan city, 735 cases in Almaty city, 102 cases in Karaganda region, 83 cases in Akmola region, 82 cases in Atyrau region, 79 cases in Zhambyl region, 131 cases in Shymkent city, 15 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 62 cases in Almaty region, 34 cases in Aktobe region, 30 cases in North Kazakhstan region, 43 cases in Pavlodar region, 19 cases in Mangistau region, 157 cases in Kyzylorda region, 86 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 76 cases in Turkestan region, and 36 cases in Kostanay region.

At the moment, 515 people have recovered and another 19 people have died.