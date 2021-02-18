  • kz
    Kazakhstan's coronavirus tally climbs to 204,924

    08:14, 18 February 2021
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 869 more coronavirus cases were detected in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, сoronavirus2020.kz reads.

    105 new cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 105 in Almaty, 8 in Shymkent, 72 in Akmola region, 19 in Aktobe region, 61 in Almaty region, 35 in Atyrau region, 71 in East Kazakhstan, 11 in Zhambyl region, 84 in West Kazakhstan, 65 in Karaganda region, 69 in Kostanay region, 6 in Kyzylorda region, 4 in Mangistau region, 114 in Pavlodar region, 32 in North Kazakhstan, 8 in Turkistan region bringing the country’s coronavirus caseload to 204,924.


