    Kazakhstan’s coronavirus tally exceeds 186,711

    09:07, 31 January 2021
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,342 new coronavirus cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    112 fresh cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 115 in Almaty, 15 in Shymkent, 201 in Akmola region, 18 in Aktobe region, 70 in Almaty region, 47 in Atyrau region, 79 in East Kazakhstan, 24 in Zhambyl region, 98 in West Kazakhstan, 82 in Karaganda region, 102 in Kostanay region, 6 in Kyzylorda region, 13 in Mangistau region, 252 in Pavlodar region, 96 in North Kazakhstan, 12 in Turkestan region raising the country’s coronavirus tally to 186,711.


    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
