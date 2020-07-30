Kazakhstan's coronavirus vaccine undergoes trials

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Many countries across the world have accelerated the development of vaccines against the COVID-19 coronavirus infection due to the pandemic, the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

Kazakhstan Scientific Research Institute of Biosafety Problems (SRIBP)under the Science Committee of the Education and Science Ministry, having extensive experience in the development of vaccines against especially dangerous infections for public health, has also began the development COVID-19 vaccine in mid-March.

On May 9 the SRIBP scientists developed its first candidate vaccine. On May 15, the World Health Organization registered it on its website as a candidate vaccine for preclinical trials. The same day SRIBP started preclinical tests of the vaccine on laboratory animals. To date, the test results show that the vaccine meets the requirements of WHO and State Pharmacopoeia of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In addition, SRIBP is developing three more vaccines on different platforms: subunit, vector and live candidate vaccines against the COVID-19.

It should be noted that WHO experts have reviewed the candidate vaccine protocol and confirmed its compliance with WHO standards.