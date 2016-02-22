Kazakhstan’s court system to implement best intl standards in investment and commercial disputes – Mami

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The court system of Kazakhstan will implement the best international standards in the field of investment and commercial disputes, Chairman of the Supreme Court Kairat Mami told at the first meeting of the International Council.

“Kazakhstan’s court system was set new objectives related to the implementation of the best international standards of justice, namely in the field of investment and commercial disputes,” Mami said.

The meeting discussed the approaches to defining the notion of an investment dispute as well as the new Ethics Code for Judges.

The establishment of the International Council at the Kazakh Supreme court is a part of implementation of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan and the Presidential Five Institutional Reforms. As per the Plan, a new Specialized Board of the Supreme Court for Investment Disputes and a Board of Appeals will be founded in Astana.

The regulations on the International Council were approved by the resolution of the Supreme Court as of January 15, 2016. The Council consists of both Kazakhstani and foreign lawyers.