    Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 death toll climbs to 1,990

    17:16, 25 November 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan added 45 deaths caused by the coronavirus infection in the past week, November 16-22, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty city reported the highest death rate with 9 deaths. East Kazakhstan region and the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, registered 8 and 6 COVID-19 related deaths in the past week.

    5 people died of COVD-19 in North Kazakhstan region, 3 – in Akmola region, 3 – in Almaty region, 2 – in Atyrau region, 2 – in Kostanay region, 2 – in Mangistau region, 2 – in Pavlodar region, 1 – in Shymkent city, 1 – in West Kazakhstan region, and 1 – in Karaganda region.

    Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 1,990.


