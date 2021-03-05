Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up to 200,440

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 840 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection across the country in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

West Kazakhstan region has reported the highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries - 144. Coming in second is Pavlodar region with 83 fresh recoveries. Nur-Sultan city has registered the third highest number of daily recoveries – 82.

81 more recoveries have been recorded in Akmola region, 77 in Kostanay region, and 75 in Almaty city, 63 in North Kazakhstan region, 55 in Almaty region, 46 in Karaganda region, 45 in Atyrau region, 31 in Aktobe region, 24 in East Kazakhstan region, 15 in Shymkent city, 10 in Zhambyl region, 5 in Mangistau region, and 4 in Kyzylorda region.

The total number of COVID-19 recoveries has exceeded 200,440 in the country.