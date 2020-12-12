Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 tally crosses 140,000

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 789 new cases of COVID-19 over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nur-Sultan city has reported the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases – 99. East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions follow with 98 and 83 daily COVID-19 cases, respectively.

82 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Almaty city, 74 – in Kostanay region, 71 – in North Kazakhstan region, 69 – in Akmola region, 55 – in Almaty region, 38 – in West Kazakhstan region, 30 – in Karaganda region, 26 – in Atyrau and Zhambyl regions each, 14 – in Shymkent region, 9 – in Mangistau region, 7 – in Aktobe region, 5 – in Turkestan region, and 3 – in Kyzylorda region.

The country has so far reported 140,784 COVID-19 cases.



