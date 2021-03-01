Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 tally up by 622

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The country’s COVID-19 tally has risen by 622 to 213,431, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been recorded in Almaty city – 96. Pavlodar region is second with 82 daily COVID-19 cases. Akmola region has reported 75 - the third biggest daily case count by region.

70 more cases have been reported in Almaty region, 62 in Kostanay region, 42 in Nur-Sultan city, 41 in East Kazakhstan region, 38 in North Kazakhstan region, 35 in West Kazakhstan region, 32 in Karaganda region, 14 in Atyrau region, 9 Zhambyl region, 8 Kyzylorda region, 7 in Shymkent city, 6 in Aktobe region, 4 in Mangistau region, and 1 in Turkestan region.

The country’s COVID-19 tally has climbed to 213,431.