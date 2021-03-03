Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 tally up by 717

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The country’s COVID-19 tally has risen by 717 to 214,806, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The biggest number of fresh COVID-19 cases has been recorded in Almaty city – 105. Pavlodar region is second with 79 daily COVID-19 cases. Akmola region has reported 69 - the third biggest daily case count across the country.

Nur-Sultan city, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions have registered 68, 64, and 61 fresh COVID-19 cases, respectively.

51 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Almaty region, 49 in East Kazakhstan region, 46 in Karaganda region, 35 in Atyrau region, 25 in North Kazakhstan region, 14 in Kyzylorda region.

Shymkent city, Aktobe, and Mangistau regions have reported 12 fresh COVID-19 cases each.

Zhambyl region has added 9 new daily COVID-19 cases, and Turkestan region – 6.