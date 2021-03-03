  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 tally up by 717

    08:39, 03 March 2021
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The country’s COVID-19 tally has risen by 717 to 214,806, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    The biggest number of fresh COVID-19 cases has been recorded in Almaty city – 105. Pavlodar region is second with 79 daily COVID-19 cases. Akmola region has reported 69 - the third biggest daily case count across the country.

    Nur-Sultan city, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions have registered 68, 64, and 61 fresh COVID-19 cases, respectively.

    51 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Almaty region, 49 in East Kazakhstan region, 46 in Karaganda region, 35 in Atyrau region, 25 in North Kazakhstan region, 14 in Kyzylorda region.

    Shymkent city, Aktobe, and Mangistau regions have reported 12 fresh COVID-19 cases each.

    Zhambyl region has added 9 new daily COVID-19 cases, and Turkestan region – 6.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!