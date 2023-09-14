Kazakhstan's Culture Day held at SCO Secretariat

The Kazakhstan Culture Day was held at the SCO Secretariat, Kazinform reports. It was initiated by the Kazakh Embassy in China and the SCO Secretariat according to the joint plan of Kazakhstan’s SCO chairmanship in 2023-2024.

The SCO cultural and tourist capital project was launched in 2022 for further promotion of the rich historical and cultural heritage of the SCO member states and studying tourism potential. This year Almaty took up the baton.

He added the event held was purposed to demonstrate cultural achievements of modern Kazakhstan.