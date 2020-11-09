  • kz
    Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 cases drop to 610

    08:40, 09 November 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 610 new daily COVID-19 cases, raising the country’s total COVID-19 caseload to 116,772, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    East Kazakhstan region still leads in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported on a daily basis with 254 cases, dropping from 353 in the previous day.

    The second and third highest numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kostanay and Pavlodar regions – 60 and 61, respectively.

    West Kazakhstan region’s daily COVID-19 case count stood at 45. Regions North Kazakhstan and Akmola each have reported 42 fresh COVID-19 cases.

    Decrease has been reported in Nur-Sultan city where 29 new COVID-19 cases were registered over the past day. Almaty city follows with 26 new COVID-19 cases.

    Karaganda region with 16 and Almaty region with 13 rounded out the list of Kazakh cities and regions with double-digit COVID-19 cases.

    9 more COVID-19 cases have been detected in Aktobe region, 4 – in Zhambyl region as well as Atyrau region, 3 – in the city of Shymkent, and 2 – in Turkestan region.


