Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 cases stand at 564

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –564 new daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Of 564 fresh COVID-19 cases, 245 have been found in East Kazakhstan region – the highest among other Kazakh cities and regions.

With 63, Kostanay region has reported the second highest number of daily COVID-19 cases.

47 new daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Pavlodar region, followed by North Kazakhstan region with 46 cases.

Akmola region has reported 44 fresh daily COVID-19 cases.

Other cities and regions reporting double-digit COVID-19 cases are West Kazakhstan region – 26, Almaty city – 24, Nur-Sultan city – 22, Almaty region – 17, and Karaganda region – 14.

Less new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Atyrau region – 7, Zhambyl region – 5, Aktobe region – 2, and in the city of Shymkent and Turkestan region – 1 in each.

The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 117,336