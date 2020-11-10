  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 cases stand at 564

    08:20, 10 November 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –564 new daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Of 564 fresh COVID-19 cases, 245 have been found in East Kazakhstan region – the highest among other Kazakh cities and regions.

    With 63, Kostanay region has reported the second highest number of daily COVID-19 cases.

    47 new daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Pavlodar region, followed by North Kazakhstan region with 46 cases.

    Akmola region has reported 44 fresh daily COVID-19 cases.

    Other cities and regions reporting double-digit COVID-19 cases are West Kazakhstan region – 26, Almaty city – 24, Nur-Sultan city – 22, Almaty region – 17, and Karaganda region – 14.

    Less new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Atyrau region – 7, Zhambyl region – 5, Aktobe region – 2, and in the city of Shymkent and Turkestan region – 1 in each.

    The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 117,336


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!