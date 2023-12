NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 7 have been affected by COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

Over the past day, 3 deaths and 16 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia have also been reported .

Since August 1, 2020 COVID-19-like pneumonia has affected 45,946 Kazakhstanis, killing 508. 33,251 have recovered from it.