NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s tennis player Anna Danilina advanced to the final at the Paraguay ITF 02A, Women Doubles, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports.

The duo Conny Perrin / Anna Danilina defeated Laura Pigossi / Luisa Stefani scoring 7:5, 6:7 (1), 10:6.

In the final they will play vs Andrea Gamiz / Georgina Garcia Perez.