Kazakhstan's defense industry output up 4% in 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today's board meeting of the Kazakh Defense and Aerospace Industry Ministry held in Astana Vice Minister Amaniyaz Yerzhanpv briefed on the development of the country's defense industry complex for 2018, the Ministry's press service reports.

The country's defense industry numbers 40 entreprises employing 8,500 people.



As stated there, the overall production of the country's defense industry grew 4% in 2018 as compared to 2017 settling at KZT 90.9 bln, the volume of export reached KZT 7.3 bln.



Last year eight projects were successfully implemented under the import substitution program, also as part of cooperation with foreign partners, namely, Turkey, the Republic of South Africa, Israel, Russia and France.



He also stressed that production modernization started at the Petropavlovsk heavy machine plant and the Kirov Plant. Seven more enterprises will be upgraded in the years to come.