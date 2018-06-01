Kazakhstan’s delegation partakes in first SCO media summit

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's delegation led by Vice Minister of Information and Communications Nurgul Mauberlinova is participating in the first Shanghai Cooperation Organization Media Summit opened today at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, Kazinform's special correspondent in China reports.

At the opening ceremony, Head of the Propaganda Department of the Communist Party of China Huang Kunming read out the welcome remarks of Chinese President Xi Jinping addressing the media summit participants. Then, SCO Secretary-General Rashid Alimov delivered a welcome speech to the delegates of the media summit.

"With the entry of India and Pakistan, the SCO expansion has opened up new wide opportunities for the Organization. In the period between the SCO summits in Astana and Qingdao, we have accomplished a considerable distance content-wise. Amid the ongoing fragility of international relations, the process of the further unleashing of the Shanghai Eight's limitless potential in all aspects of its activities, including internationally, kept going," he said.

In her speech, Ms. Mauberlinova highlighted that Kazakhstan has established mass media cooperation with such countries as China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

"The Kazakh media are opening offices in these countries and they are increasingly covering the events in the partner countries. In addition, a Cooperation Agreement was signed last year between the SCO Secretariat and Kazinform, the leading Kazakhstani news agency," she said.



According to her, Kazakhstan intends to actively promote contacts between mass media on a larger scale, including by mutual content exchange, joint interviews, and interpersonal contacts. Nurgul Mauberlinova also proposed to develop common approaches to the dissemination of the SCO's information products.

About 140 media representatives of the SCO member countries are taking part in the media summit. Kazakhstan's delegation included CEO of Khabar Agency Alan Azhibayev, CEO of Qazaqstan Radio and Television Corporation Yerlan Karin, Director General of Channel One Eurasia TV Company Sergey Kiselev, General Director of Kazinform International News Agency Askar Umarov, and Editor-in-Chief of Delovoy Kazakhstan Newspaper Serik Korzhumbayev.

It is to be recalled that at the SCO Summit in Astana held in June 2017, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed to establish a mechanism for cooperation between the SCO Member States' media and convene the first SCO media summit.