ASTANA. KAZINFORM TC Candler independent beauty critics released the annual ranking of the top 100 most beautiful people of 2018.

Kazakhstan's singer Dimash Qudaibergen ranks 90th in the 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018. Last year he was on the 76th place.



The list ranks not only professional models. There are lots of singers, sportsmen and actors.



Leonardo DiCaprio tops this year's ranking.