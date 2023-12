NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World No16 Madison Keys of the USA has defeated 85-ranked player in the world Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan, 5:7, 6:0, 6:4.

The game took place within Toray Pan Pacific Open in Osaka (Japan). In the quarterfinals of the tournament Madison Keys will face Angelique Kerber of Germany, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.