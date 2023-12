HONG KONG. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Zarina Diyas advanced to the semifinals of the ITF Hong Kong 01B, Women Singles, the Kazakh National Olympic Committee reports.

In the Final 8 Zarina Diyas defeated Georgia’s Ekaterine Gorgodze 6:0, 7:6. In the next round Diyas is to play vs Sachia Vickery of the U.S.