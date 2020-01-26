  • kz
    Kazakhstan’s Diyaz crashes out of Australian Open 3rd round

    10:43, 26 January 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Zarina Diyas, the last representative of Kazakhstan in Women’s Singles was upset in the third round of the Australian Open 2020, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    9th-seeded Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands routed Diyas in straight sets 6-2, 7-6 to propel to the fourth round of the Grand Slam tournament.

    Next Bertens will face world №32 Garbine Muguruza of Spain.

    It should be noted that Diyas was victorious in her first encounter with Kiki Bertens back in 2015 edging the latter out 6-4, 6-4.



