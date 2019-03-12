Kazakhstan’s Dmitry Popko second at ITF Futures F13

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Dmitry Popko lost in the finals of the ITF Futures F13 tournament in Turkey, Kazinform cites the press service of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

In the final match, Dmitry Popko faced Ivan Nedelko of Russia. Nedelko turned to be stronger. The score was 4-6, 7-5, 2-6.

On the way towards the finals, Popko outplayed Columbian Nicolas Mejia, Brazilian Jordan Correia, Turkish Bora Sengul, and Russian Andrey Chepelev.