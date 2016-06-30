Kazakhstan's election as UNSC non-permanent member is a fantastic victory - European MP

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - Election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in 2017-2018 is a fantastic victory of Kazakhstan's diplomacy and the proof the country has chosen the right political course, believes member of the European Parliament Andrejs Mamikins.

"This is a fantastic victory of Kazakhstan's diplomacy and the proof Kazakhstani authorities have chosen the right political course," said member of the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs on Thursday.



According to the European parliamentarian, Kazakhstan's multi-vector foreign policy played a big role in the election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the UNSC.



"Well-balanced policy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, on the one hand, and firm stance protecting its own national interest, on the other hand, paid off," Mr. Mamikins noted.



In his words, the two-year term for the UNSC non-permanent members will allow the Kazakh side to implement its initiatives within the council.



"Two years is a lot of time in terms of politics and especially in international relations. From now on Kazakhstan's voice will sound proudly at the international arena. I would like to congratulate your authorities on the historic chance and hopefully it won't be the last one," Mr. Mamikins stressed.