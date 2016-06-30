Kazakhstan's election as UNSC non-permanent member is success of young state - Akzhol Party

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Akzhol Democratic Party has congratulated the people of Kazakhstan and President of the country Nursultan Nazarbayev on the historic milestone - election of Kazakhstan as the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) non-permanent member.

"This is a success of the young state, the world's recognition of Kazakhstan's role and its leader in enhancing the international security, based on the historic decision to shut down the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site and the 4th largest nuclear arsenal at the dawn of our Independence.



It would be hard to overestimate the importance of Kazakhstan's election as the non-permanent member of the UNSC amid escalation of terrorism, ongoing fight against ISIL, bloody terrorist acts in the Middle East, in Paris, in Brussels, Istanbul and Aktobe.



As a non-permanent member of the UNSC, Kazakhstan will protect the human civilization, peace and stability in the world.



We're convinced that the voice of our country will be relevant and meaningful," the party said in a statement.