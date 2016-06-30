Kazakhstan's election to UNSC - appreciation of its global initiatives, view

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is the international recognition of President Nazarbayev's authority and appreciation of his breakthrough global initiatives, believe members of the scientific expert panel of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan.

"The scientific expert panel of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan congratulates the country on the triumph of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's peaceful foreign policy.



From January 1, 2017 and till December 31, 2018 the Republic of Kazakhstan, representing the Asia-Pacific Group, will officially participate in the work of the United Nations Security Council that maintains global peace and security.



Undoubtedly, our country headed by the Head of State will deservedly carry out its new honorable mission on strengthening global security and confidence-building measures in international relations," the panel said in a statement.