Kazakhstan's election to UNSC to strengthen SCO's role - SecGen Alimov

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Rashid Alimov believes that Kazakhstan's nonpermanent membership in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in 2017-2018 will strengthen the SCO's role in solution of regional and global problems.

"The Republic of Kazakhstan has recently assumed the SCO chairmanship. It is quite symbolical that it coincided with Kazakhstan's election as a nonpermanent member of the UNSC. It will undoubtedly strengthen the SCO's role in solution of the pressing issues in the region and beyond, including fight against international terrorism and other present-day threats," Mr. Alimov said on the margins of the roundtable dedicated to the presentation of Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the SCO in 2016-2017.



"The fact that the capital of Kazakhstan will host the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 at the same time is also important. Kazakhstan is the second SCO member state after China to host the exhibition. It demonstrates the huge credibility Kazakhstan has in the international arena and success it has achieved through the years of independence," he stressed.



"Kazakhstan's election to the UNSC is the victory of all Central Asian countries," said Alimov, adding that it is a huge honor.