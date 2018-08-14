Kazakhstan's electricity generation up 7%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Generation of electrical power of Kazakhstan reached 63,311 billion kWh in January-July this year that is 7% more as compared to the same period of the previous year, the Kazakh Statistics Committee reports.

The country's heat output hit 51,497 million Gcal during the period under consideration that is 9% more against the analogous period of 2017, while water supply services decreased by 3.4% to make 1,548 billion cu m.