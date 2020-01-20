Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina one step away from WTA Top 25

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina has skyrocketed in the updated WTA rankings after claiming the Hobart International title in Australia last week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Rybakina rose four spots up and is now ranked 26th in the world. Another representative of Kazakhstan Yulia Putintseva slid one spot down to №38. Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas retained her 73th line this week.

By rising to the 25th spot in the WTA rankings Elena Rybakina got closer to Kazakhstan’s all-time milestone set by Yaroslava Shvedova who was once ranked 25th in the WTA rankings. That is the highest ranking for Kazakhstan’s female tennis player in history.

Additionally, Aussie Ashleigh Barty tops the WTA rankings this week. She is followed by Czech Karolina Pliskova and Romanian Simona Halep.