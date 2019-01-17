Kazakhstan's energy and infrastructure projects discussed in London

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Developments and trends in Kazakhstan's energy and infrastructure were the main topics of discussion at a networking event organised by the British-Kazakhstan Society and the Fieldfisher LLP international law firm in London, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in the UK.

Campbell Keir, Deputy Director for Energy and Infrastructure at the UK Department for International Trade, gave a keynote speech on the activities of the Department, as well as the state and prospects of joint projects in Kazakhstan's energy and infrastructure sectors.



British business executives, experts and journalists were among those present at the event.



According to Mr. Keir, Kazakhstan has significant potential not only in the oil and gas sector, but also in the field of renewable energy. This was proved by the EXPO 2017 international specialised exhibition, which resulted in Kazakhstan gathering the world's best practices in green energy with the aim of implementing them in the country's energy sector. According to the participants of the event, Kazakhstan needs to continue making efforts to develop this sphere in order to make it more attractive and cost effective.



Prospects of implementing large-scale infrastructure projects within Kazakhstan's participation in the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative were another topic for discussion.



