Kazakhstan's epidemiological situation appears to have stabilized, Health Minister says

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s situation with the coronavirus infection appears to have stabilized, Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said Monday.

«As of August 3, Kazakhstan has registered 92,662 cases of the coronavirus infection. The numbers are huge, however, it bears to remind that 67.5% of these patients, or 62,511 people, have already recovered. Over the past 24 hours 672 patients have defeated the coronavirus infection,» Minister Tsoi stated during the Monday online briefing at the Central Communications Service.

According to the minister, the latest data appear to show that the epidemiological situation has improved dramatically in West Kazakhstan, Almaty, Turkestan, Kostanay, Akmola, and Mangistau regions as well as the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

«It’s fair to say that the coronavirus situation in Kazakhstan appears to have stabilized. The peak of the infection has passed and our goal is to retain the success we’ve reached so far,» Minister Tsoi noted.