Kazakhstan’s export and investment opportunities presented in Turkey

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM The trade and economic mission of Kazakhstani exporters took place on July 31 in Istanbul with support of the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey, Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Ministry, the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, the Chamber of Commerce of Kazakhstan and the Union of Chambers of Commerce and commodity exchanges, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Export andinvestment opportunities of Kazakhstan, its business climate, measures of statesupport for exporters and foreign investors were presented there.

As KazakhAmbassador to Turkey Abzal Saparbekuly said, Turkey is the main strategic andone of the key trade and economic, investment partners of Kazakhstan. Trade grewfrom USD 30 mln in 1992 to current USD 2 bln. For the years of independenceTurkey invested some USD 3.8 bln into Kazakhstan’s economy. About 2,200 companieswith participation of Turkish capital are present in Kazakhstan.

Kazakh andTurkish businessmen held bilateral talks on the margins of the mission. The sidesagreed on supplying Kazakhstani goods to the markets of Turkey.

The firstsitting of the Turkic Chamber of Trade and Industry and the firstKazakhstan-Turkey Chamber took the place as part of the event. The Chamberwhich unites Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey is called tostrengthen economic ties between the member states and boost sales between thestates.

The missionbrought together above 150 representatives of Kazakhstan and Turkey’s business circles.