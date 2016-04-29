Kazakhstan’s export to EEU made $379 mln

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The volume of export of Kazakhstan to the EEU countries made $379 mln, Minister of Agriculture Assylzhan Mamytbekov says.

“Kazakhstan’s real agricultural output rose by 41% in 10 years. The export of agricultural products and their processing rose by 59% and made more than $2 bln, while the volume of export to the EEU markets made $379 mln” told the Minister during the parliamentary hearings on “Increasing competitiveness of domestic agrarian sector in EEU and WTO conditions”.

He specified that fixed capital investment in agriculture rose to 167.0 bln tenge or 3.4 times in 2015.

“However, the potential of domestic agro-industrial sector is much higher. In most cases, our products compete on equal terms at the Eurasian markets. It should be noted that production of these competing products is subsidized by the EEU countries. In fact, we decrease the efficiency of support to each other, or, in other words, we finance trade controversies,” noted Mamytbekov.