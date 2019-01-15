Kazakhstan's external turnover grew 20.5% in 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The external turnover of Kazakhstan in money terms reached some USD 84 bln 344 mln for the past January-November that is 20.5% more against the same period of the previous year, the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh National Economy Ministry said.

The volume of export in the accounting period made more than USD 54 bln 673 mln that is 26.4% more against the analogous period of 2017, volume of import increased 11.1% settling at USD 29 bln 671 mln.