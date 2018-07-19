Kazakhstan’s female MMA champion to compete at Asian Championships in Beijing

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - MMA champion of Kazakhstan Nurzhamal Sadykova will go to China to participate in the 2018 IMMAF Asian Open Championships, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Nurzhamal Sadykova, a native of Uralsk, gained the title of the MMA champion of Kazakhstan in spring this year. The female athlete also made it on the podium at the Grappling Championship in Russia and the Kazakhstan Cup. She was trained for the Asian Open Championships by Ruslan Aristanov.

"Nurzhamal throws good punches as she was into boxing for seven years. Last year we participated in several competitions until she became the champion of Kazakhstan in the 52 kg weight division. (...) Nurzhamal left for Aktobe for two-week training. With Kazakhstan's national team of 10 athletes, she will fly to China. I expect only gold from her," said the trainer, Ruslan Aristanov.



It is to be recalled that the 2018 IMMAF Asian Open Championships will be held in Beijing from 3rd to 8th September.