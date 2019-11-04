  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan’s film awarded Grand Prix in Moscow

    09:09, 04 November 2019
    Photo: None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The solemn awarding ceremony of the Moscow Premiere international film festival took place on November 3.

    Reka (The River) directed by Kazakhstani film director Emir Baigazin by the decision of the jury won the Grand Prix of the film festival, the official website of Kazakh Embassy in Russia reports.

    The festival run from October 29 through November 3 bringing together cinematographers from Kazakhstan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia, Latvia, Estonia, Russia, etc.

    Tags:
    Culture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!