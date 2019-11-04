Kazakhstan’s film awarded Grand Prix in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The solemn awarding ceremony of the Moscow Premiere international film festival took place on November 3.

Reka (The River) directed by Kazakhstani film director Emir Baigazin by the decision of the jury won the Grand Prix of the film festival, the official website of Kazakh Embassy in Russia reports.

The festival run from October 29 through November 3 bringing together cinematographers from Kazakhstan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia, Latvia, Estonia, Russia, etc.