Kazakhstan's film awarded special prize in Belarus

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's feature film "Na Grani" (On the edge) won a special prize of the jury for the best screenplay in the competition of feature films for children and young adults Listopadik at the international film festival Listopad, Kazinform reports.

It took place on November 2-9 in Minsk. Belarus, Estonia, Taiwan, Serbia, Italy, and Kenya vied for the top honors, KazakhFilm JSC press service reports.



The film by Aldiyar Bairakimov depicts the story of two teens living in two different worlds. Lack of approval, family support and conflicts in society push them to the dangerous edge.