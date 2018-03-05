Kazakhstan's film industry booming - Culture Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan is set to present a joint Kazakh-Chinese film in June, Kazinform reports.

"The presentation of the joint project with China, a film about Chinese composer and his life in Kazakhstan and his friendship with Kazakhstani composer, will be held in June. This is our chance to enter the Chinese film market," Minister Arystanbek Mukhamediuly said Monday at the extended session of the ministry.







According to Mukhamediuly, Kazakhstan's film industry is enjoying an unprecedented boom.



"More and more Kazakhstan-made films are screened and sold out in the country," said the minister praising this achievement of the industry. He noted it is pretty much impossible to get tickets to locally made films during holidays.



A joint film project with Russia called Evacuation is also in the works, Mukhamediuly added.



