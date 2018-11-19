Kazakhstan's fine art on display in Turkey

ANKARA. KAZINFORM An exhibition Sprit of the Great Steppe under the Rukhani Janghyru program unveiled at the Mustafa Ayaz Modern Arts Museum in Ankara featuring 32 works of Kazakhstani artists of the XX-XXI centuries.

The exhibition is initiated by the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry, TURKSOY and Kasteyev State Museum of Arts.



TURKSOY Deputy Secretary General Prof.Dr. Fırat Purtaş, Kazakh Ambassador to Turkey Abzal Saparbekuly, Prof Gulmira Shalabayeva, the Kasteyev Museum director, addressed the guests gathered there.



Some works of Kazakhstan's artists depict the spirit of the ancient national games of Kazakhs, flash-like dynamics, competitive fervor and tension of the battle, finest lyrism, the most important stages of their creative works, while the others illustrate distinct picturesque ethnic figures of nomads, nomadic migrations by camels, commercial caravans, women's national dresses, and warmth of Kazakh hospitality.

