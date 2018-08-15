Kazakhstan's first 3D children's books to be released in Oct

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "The first Kazakhstan's 3D pop-up books for children will be released in October this year," acting director at the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan Nurzhan Zholdybalinov said.

"Now we are working at audiobooks. We have opened a sound studio at the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan. We have analyzed lots of foreign audiobooks and we would like to develop 3D audiobooks. Our audiobooks will record, for example, as a horse gallops by or the roaring of the wind," Zholdybalinov added.



Accoriding to him, the books are called to develop children's imagination.