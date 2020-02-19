Kazakhstan’s first virtual news anchor to debut on Atameken Business TV channel

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s first virtual news anchor iSanj will debut today on Atameken Business TV channel, Kazinform reports.

Director General of Atameken Business Kanat Sakhariya announced the launch of the new project via Facebook.

«Dear friends! We have great news for all of you! Today we are launching a unique project Virtual News Anchor during Dnevnoy Format programme which runs from 02:00pm to 03.00pm on our channel,» he posted.

«The AI-based software converts text into graphics and sound, thus creating an audiovisual image of a TV presenter. Famous Kazakh actor Sanjar Madi became a prototype of Kazakhstan’s first virtual news anchor. He enthusiastically responded to my offer to join this ambitious project,» he added.

«We are especially honored that the project was fully developed by Kazakhstani programmers. We did not unveil the project in advance, since everything was very complicated and risky. No one could guarantee anything. We have rejected a lot of materials, and at last we have finished it,» the publication reads.

The world’s first virtual news anchor was developed in China two years ago.



