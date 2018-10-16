Kazakhstan’s flag bearer at Youth Olympics reaches semifinals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh boxer Damir Toibay (+91 kg weight division) has qualified for the semifinals of the boxing tournament at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Toibay was supposed to fight Samoa's Tolua Tuigamala. However, the opponent failed to get into the ring and, therefore, Kazakhstan's boxer secured a berth in the semifinals.

The fight will take place today, October 16. Damir Toibay will face Canadian athlete Tethluach Chuol.

It should be mentioned that Toibay is the flag bearer for Kazakhstan at the current Youth Olympics.