Kazakhstan's flag hoisted in Rio de Janeiro (VIDEO)

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM The flag of Kazakhstan has been hoisted in the capital of XXXI Summer Olympic Games in Brazil, Kazinform correspondent Kunsultan Otarbay reports.

104 athletes left for Rio to defend the honour of our country.



Recall that the Olympic Games will be held in Rio de Janeiro from August 5 to 21.



These will be the first Olympic Games to be held in South America, the second ones in Latin America since1968 and the first ones to be held in the Southern Hemisphere. A record number of countries (207) including Kosovo and South Sudan are participating in the Games with a record set of medals (306) to be played out.











