Kazakhstan's foreign-policy priorities highlighted at UNSC briefing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, the President of the UN Security Council, Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Kairat Umarov has traditionally briefed representatives of non-governmental organizations accredited to the UN on the priorities and the work plan of Kazakhstan's presidency, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA press service.

The Kazakh diplomat reminded of several key events our country will initiated during its Presidency - the high-level briefing "Non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction: confidence-building measures" to be chaired by President Nursultan Nazarbayev on January 18 and the ministerial-level debate on Central Asia and Afghanistan to be chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov on January 19.

Kairat Umarov answered a number of questions asked about the Council's Agenda and regarding the country's foreign-policy priorities. The questions related to the results and role of Kazakhstan in supporting the Astana process on Syria, contribution of the country and its President to the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, problems in the Middle East, Yemen, the situation in Myanmar, etc.

The experts highlighted the unique role of Kazakhstan and President Nursultan Nazarbayev in the historic decision to abandon its nuclear potential, demonstrating political will and deep commitment to promoting the ideas of achieving a world free of nuclear weapons. They also underscored the importance of Kazakhstan's example that could be followed by the DPRK and other countries.



The meeting was attended by over 40 expert communities specializing in disarmament, human rights, protection of women and children, civilians in armed conflicts, and youth participation in political processes.