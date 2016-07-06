Kazakhstan's foreign trade turnover decreases

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $18.23 billion in January-April 2016, which is 29.8 percent less than in the same period 2015, said Ranking.kz analytical service.

Mutual trade with countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) dropped 1.4 times to $3.62 billion during the period, trend.az reports.



Kazakh export, where 72 percent accounted for fuel and energy products, decreased by 31.2 percent to $11.03 billion in January-April 2016.



The country's export has been strongly affected by the record decline in oil prices globally in early 2016.



Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's imports decreased by 27.7 percent to $7.21 billion in January-April 2016 as compared to the same period 2015.



Source: Trend.az