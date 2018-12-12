  • kz
    Kazakhstan's foreign trade turnover grew 22.6%

    12:03, 12 December 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The external turnover of Kazakhstan in money terms reached USD 76 bln 782 mln for the past January-October that is 22.3% more against the same period of the previous year, the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh National Economy Ministry said.

    The volume of export in the accounting period made USD 49 bln 995 mln that is 29.3% more against the analogous period of 2017, volume of import increased 11.7% settling at USD 26 bln 786 mln.

     

     

    Economy Statistics Kazakhstan Ministry of National Economy
