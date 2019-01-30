Kazakhstan's future in safe hands, view

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - The future of Kazakhstan is in safe hands, believes Amina Khamzina, coordinator of the Young Politician Club of the Zhas Otan, the youth branch of the Nur Otan Party, Kazinform reports.

"2019 was declared the Year of Youth. It will open new horizons for young Kazakhstanis. They will have all necessary conditions in place to make their ideas reality," Amina Khamzina told Kazinform correspondent.



She believes that participants of the Youth Forum with the participation of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev discussed a lot of things that are of paramount importance for Kazakhstani youth.



Amina welcomed the initiatives announced at the forum. She said, "We, the youth, have always been the generators of bold ideas. The Year of Youth will let us contribute to the development and prosperity of the nation. I believe that the future of Kazakhstan is in safe hands."



Recall that the Year of Youth officially kicked off in Kazakhstan on January 23, 2019.