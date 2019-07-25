  • kz
    Kazakhstan’s Galim Shagatay TKOs Russian boxer in 74 seconds

    11:21, 25 July 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 21-year-old undefeated Galim Shagatay (2-0) of Kazakhstan beat local boxer Dmitry Rakhmanov (0-1) in Moscow, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    The referee stopped the contest after the Kazakhfighter boxed his opponent into a corner. It took Shagatay only 74 seconds towin by technical knockout.

    It has been Galim Shagatay’s third pro win. The Kazakhboxer defeated his compatriot Bekzat Tampiyev in Aktobe in February and Vladislav Yakovlev in Moscow in June.



    Russia Sport Boxing
