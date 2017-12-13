Kazakhstan’s gasoline production grows by 6.6pct in Jan-Nov 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the period from January to November 2017, the production of gasoline in Kazakhstan amounted to 2,803,500 tons, which is 6.6 percent higher than within the same period in 2016, Kazinform cites the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.

In the reporting period, Kazakhstan produced: 278,100 tons of kerosene (18.8% increase in contrast to the same period of the previous year), 2,112.7 thousand tons of liquefied propane and butane (+11.4%) , 4,043.9 thousand tons of gasoil (-5%), 3,035.5 thousand tons of mazut (+9.1%), 1,774.5 thousand tons of ferroalloys (+6.7%), 2,745.6 thousand tons of flat-rolled products (+1.4%), 136,800 tons of refined lead (+10.4%), 301,300 tons of zinc (+1.1%), 385,900 tons of refined copper (+3.5%).